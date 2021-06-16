MP Youth 'Inspired' by Infamous Stockbroker Harshad Mehta Dupes Doctor, Arrested

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by the police in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on charges of trying to dupe a doctor with the help of fake letters of collector and tehsildar. Mohammed Hamza had drawn inspiration for being a conman after watching web series aired recently on an OTT platform.

The youth had recently taken his father to KGN hospital in Jabalpur and during the treatment, he hatched a plan to dupe Dr Abdul Lateef. Hamza forged the seal and signature of the Jabalpur collector and initially sent the physician a notice on tehsildar’s name.

The notice mentioned that the hospital does not comply with the norms set for private nursing homes hence the registration of the facility will be cancelled. In addition to the notice, the youth called up the physician demanding Rs 2 lakh.

When the doctor did not pay attention to the ‘administrative order’, the youth then prepared a fake order by the name of the district collector mentioning that the private hospital has been sealed for violation of norms.

Alarmed, the doctor compiled details and after turning suspicious, lodged a complaint with the police. The cyber cell of the police then probed into the matter and traced Hamza.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to police that he drew inspiration from the OTT web series based on the life of Harshad Mehta. The police, however, are probing whether any organised gang is behind the incident.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

