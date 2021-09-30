MP Youth Rapes 20-Year-Old Girl, Films Act To Blackmail Her For Months

A youth allegedly raped a 20-year-old girl at his residence in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh and filmed the act to blackmail the girl. The accused used the video to pressurise the girl to have physical relationship with her for months. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint at the Hazira police station in Bhind district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shubhendra, a resident of Gwalior. The police have lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the youth.

The girl in her complaint said that she had met the youth in Gwalior while she was staying in the city to attend coaching classes. The girls was preparing for government jobs.

“The girl in her complaint has mentioned that she fell in love with the accused and was planning to marry him. She has also said that Shubhendra belonged to the same caste,” said an officer of Hazira police station.

The officer further added that the girl in her complaint has also mentioned that in November last year, Shubhendra called her to his room on the pretext of being ill. “She told us that Shubhendra raped her in the room and filmed the act,” added the officer.

According to police, the girl has stated that the accused got married to someone else early this year. Even after his marriage the accused started calling the girl and blackmailed her to make physical relationship with him. He threatened to upload the rape video on the internet, the girl alleged in her complaint.

The girl’s marriage was recently arranged by her parents. “The girl in her complaint has mentioned that the youth forwarded her video to her would-be husband and uploaded the video on the internet when she refused to meet his demands,” said a police officer.

The police are now conducting raids at various locations to nab the accused.

