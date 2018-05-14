MPBSE 2018: Change of Fortune for Class X Students, Pass Percentage Improved by 17%; 68% Pass Class XII Exam

Having put up a dismal show for years, Class 10 students bring about a complete turnaround in the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations by scoring 66.54% pass percentage which was 17% more than the percentage of passed students (49.90) last year. This marks a great difference from previous years when over 50 percent students studying under the MP Board of Secondary Education would fail to pass the Class 10 examinations.In Madhya Pradesh, where the education system is running on the shoulders of contractual teachers for years and teachers are deployed in all sorts of government duties, class X students clocked 51.19% pass percentage in 2013 but kept languishing below 50% pass percentage in subsequent years till 2017.This year, the class XII students showed a marginal improvement in the result as 68.07% students passed the exam as against 67.87% kids who had cleared the exam last year in 2017.By securing 98.4% marks, Shivpuri’s Lalit Panchori (Science) topped the class XII exam while class X had two toppers—Anamika Sadh from Vidisha and Harshwardhan Parmar from Shajapur with 99% marks.Yet again the girls outshone boys in both the board exams by claiming majority of spots in the merit list.Addressing the meritorious students at the CM House, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged those who could not secure places in merit list to not be disheartened or lose hope in life.He invoked celebrities including boxer Mary Kom, cricketer Kapil Dev and America’s first president George Washington who excelled in their respective fields, despite not possessing glorious academic records.Hailing girls for their above par result, a smiling Chouhan said it seems some places would have to be reserved for boys in the merit list in future. He, however, asked boys to emulate the success of the girls and work harder.In the election year, CM Shivraj announced, “Those with above 70% marks in class XII would be felicitated in districts and their course fee would be paid by the state government.”Interestingly, the turnaround of class X students seems more of a trick than improvements in the basics of education and schools. The repeated dismal performance of students in the Class X boards had bothered authorities in the last few years.For countering the dismal performance of the class X students, the Department of School Education did away with the system of having six subjects in class X board examinations marking process last year and replaced it with the ‘Best of Five’ scheme in which the best marks obtained by a student in five subjects were added up to prepare the result out of the six question papers.The sixth subject with minimal marks was excluded from the results which helped students skipping the subject which they were weak in."The scheme definitely helped us improve the overall outcome this year", a senior officer from MPBSE told the News18.Chairman MPBSE SR Mohanty on the occasion hailed government schools for faring better than their private counterparts and also congratulated girl students for coming out with above par result yet again.CM Shivraj felicitated meritorious girls and boys during the function. Close to 20 lakh students had taken the board exams in Madhya Pradesh this year.Year Pass %