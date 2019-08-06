MPBSE Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Check via Direct Link

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 on Monday. The MP Board HSC Supplementary Result 2019 was released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for MPBSE Board the supplementary exam can check their MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website and on the direct link here. The supplementary examination for class 10 and 12 was held between July 4 and July 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had announced MP Board 10th Result 2019 on May 15. The passing percentage for MP Board Result 2019, MP 10th Result 2019 was 63.89%.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10 and 12: How to check

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their MP Board Result 2019 supplementary scores.

Step 1: Visit the official website https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

Step 2: Click on Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Application Number and select examination type

Step 4: Click on Submit to get your MPBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2019

Step 5: Download your MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019, MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

