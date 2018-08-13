English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MPJNM Bhopal Recruitment 2018: 40 Manager & Deputy Manager Posts, Apply from 16th August 2018
The application process will commence from 16th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018.
MPJNM Bhopal Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Manager and Deputy Manager has been released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal - mpjalnigam.co.in.
The application process will commence from 16th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018.
MPJNM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 40
Manager – 14
Deputy Manager - 26
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BE/BTech (Civil) and must have qualified GATE Exam in any of the last 3 years.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mpjalnigam.co.in/wps/web/apps/IMISForms/download.php?q=Zm9ybV9pZD0xNDM0NiZpZD0xMCZlbD1lbGVtZW50XzUmaGFzaD04YjZhYzc2ODc4ZDg4ZGQ2MjBkZjViZmE3MWFlN2U1Zg==
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Manager – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 - Rs.l,77,500.
Deputy Manager - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32,800 – Rs. 1,03,600.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE Exam Score.
Important Dates:
Start date to submit online application – 16th August 2018
Last date to submit online application – 5th September 2018
Last date of changes in application form – 8th September 2018
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.200.
