MPMKVVCL Bhopal Recruitment 2018: 160 Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts, Apply Before 12th July

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 160 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant on regular basis has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Bhopal - mponline.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for various posts under MPMKVVCL Bhopal' on the home page
Step 3 – Select the respective post for JE or TA
Step 4 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the form
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/Bhopal/notification.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC - Rs.800
MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 160
Junior Engineer - 60
Testing Assistant - 100

Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess regular Diploma in 'Electrical' or 'Electrical and Electronics' Engineering from a recognized University or Polytechnic College.
Testing Assistant - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mpcz.co.in/ShowProperty/UCMRepository/Contribution%20Folders/Bhopal/PDF/Careers/Recruitment%202018/JED/Advertisement_of_JE_D_TA_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation norms will be given as per the above advertisement.

Pay Scale:
Junior Engineer - Rs.32,800 per month
Testing Assistant - Rs.25,300 per month

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.

