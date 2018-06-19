English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MPMKVVCL Bhopal Recruitment 2018: 160 Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts, Apply Before 12th July
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 160 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant on regular basis has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Bhopal - mponline.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for various posts under MPMKVVCL Bhopal' on the home page
Step 3 – Select the respective post for JE or TA
Step 4 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the form
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/Bhopal/notification.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC - Rs.800
MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 160
Junior Engineer - 60
Testing Assistant - 100
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess regular Diploma in 'Electrical' or 'Electrical and Electronics' Engineering from a recognized University or Polytechnic College.
Testing Assistant - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mpcz.co.in/ShowProperty/UCMRepository/Contribution%20Folders/Bhopal/PDF/Careers/Recruitment%202018/JED/Advertisement_of_JE_D_TA_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation norms will be given as per the above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Junior Engineer - Rs.32,800 per month
Testing Assistant - Rs.25,300 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for various posts under MPMKVVCL Bhopal' on the home page
Step 3 – Select the respective post for JE or TA
Step 4 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the form
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/Bhopal/notification.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC - Rs.800
MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 160
Junior Engineer - 60
Testing Assistant - 100
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess regular Diploma in 'Electrical' or 'Electrical and Electronics' Engineering from a recognized University or Polytechnic College.
Testing Assistant - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mpcz.co.in/ShowProperty/UCMRepository/Contribution%20Folders/Bhopal/PDF/Careers/Recruitment%202018/JED/Advertisement_of_JE_D_TA_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation norms will be given as per the above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Junior Engineer - Rs.32,800 per month
Testing Assistant - Rs.25,300 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report