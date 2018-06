MPMKVVCL Bhopal Recruitment 2018: 160 Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant Posts, Apply Before 12th July

MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 160 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer and Testing Assistant on regular basis has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Bhopal - mponline.gov.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for JE on or before 12th July 2018 and on or before 14th July 2018 for TA by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for various posts under MPMKVVCL Bhopal' on the home pageStep 3 – Select the respective post for JE or TAStep 4 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the formStep 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.1000SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC - Rs.800MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 160Junior Engineer - 60Testing Assistant - 100Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess regular Diploma in 'Electrical' or 'Electrical and Electronics' Engineering from a recognized University or Polytechnic College.Testing Assistant - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the below mentioned url:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation norms will be given as per the above advertisement.Junior Engineer - Rs.32,800 per monthTesting Assistant - Rs.25,300 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.