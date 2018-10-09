MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018: 973 Trade Apprentice Jobs, Apply by 17th October 2018

MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 973 vacancies for Apprenticeship has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MPMKVVCL) - mpcz.co.in. MPMKVVCL aims to recruit candidates for various Apprenticeship posts like electrician, steno, computer operator and programming assistant, etc.Interested and eligible candidates need to submit online application for the relevant post on or before 17th October 2018 at http://apprenticeship.gov.in/. One candidate can apply for one trade post only.MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Electrician Trade – 684Electronics Mechanic – 09Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 255Steno (English) – 06Steno (Hindi) – 19Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be ITI Pass in the relevant trade from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institution. Candidates must read through the official notification given below:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:Applicants will be shortlisted and then selected on the basis of a merit list prepared from the marks obtained by candidates in ITI.