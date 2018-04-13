MPPEB Recruitment 2018: 740 ANM Posts, Apply Before April 23

MPPEB Vyapam Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 740 vacancies for Females only through ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) - peb.mp.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 23rd April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://peb.mp.gov.inStep 2 - Click on ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2018 under 'Online Forms'Step 3 – Click on महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता प्रशिक्षण चयन परीक्षा (ए.एन.एम.टी.एस.टी)-2018 (केवल मध्य प्रदेश राज्य की महिलाओ के लिए)Step 4 - Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referencehttps://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspxUnreserved Category - Rs 400SC/ ST - Rs 200General - 370OBC - 102SC - 120ST -148The applicant must be Class 12th passedFor detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the eligibility and pay matrix:http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2018/AMNTST_2018_Rulebook.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 17 to 30 years.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test.Last Date of Online Application Submission - 23rd April 2018Last Date for Correction in Application Form - 28th April 2018Date of Written Test (ANMTST) - 13th May 2018