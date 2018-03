MPPEB Vyapam Patwari results 2017 Out, Check at peb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the patwari recruitment 2017 examination results on its offcial web portal: peb.mp.gov.in.The MPPEB, formerly known as Vyapam, had conducted the examinations between December 9 and December 31, 2017, for 9235 posts, at Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other centres.Recently, the MPPEB changed its offcial website to http://vyapam.nic.in/ to http://peb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html Below is the direct link to check the results of the MPPEB Vyapam Patwari results 2017:How to check MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017:1. Go to the official website - peb.mp.gov.in 2) Choose preferred language in home page (either English or Hindi)3) Enter the nine digits roll number and date of birth in the default format4) Click on the 'Search' button and download your results.