MPPGCL Recruitment 2018: 100 Plant Assistant (ITI) Trainee Posts, Apply From September 24

MPPGCL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 100 vacancies for the post of ‘Plant Assistant (ITI) Trainee’ has been released again on the official website of M.P. Power Generating Company Limited, Madhya Pradesh - mppgcl.mp.gov.in.Earlier in June 2018, MPPGCL had invited applications to recruit candidates on regular basis for Operation, Maintenance, Construction, and other support functions, for the existing and upcoming Thermal and Hydel Power Stations of the company.Candidates who had applied for the same at that time need not to apply again; however, fresh applications can be submitted from 24th September 2018 to 23rd October 2018.MPPGCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Mechanical – 60Electrical – 40Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess High School Certificate and Full time ITI Trade Certificate in Machinist/ Fitter/ Welder/ HP Welder/ Mechanic Pump/ Mechanic Vehicle/ Electrician/ Wireman/ Motor Mechanic/ Diesel Mechanic / Electronics/ Instrumentation from institute recognized By Go MP/GoI with 60% in ITI.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:Candidates can also read the latest notification at the url given below:Age Limit:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on last date of online application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Pay Scale:The trainee will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.5200 during Training period. After the training, the successful candidates will get receive a pay of Rs.25,300 – Rs.80,500 per month.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination.Cities of Examination:BhopalJabalpurGwaliorIndoreApplication Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST Category – Rs.600