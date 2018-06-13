GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MPPKVVCL Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 118 Linemen, Account Officer and Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Now

MPPKVVCL Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 118 vacancies for the posts of Linemen, Account Officer (Regular Basis) and Junior Engineer has begun on the official website.

Updated:June 13, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
MPPKVVCL Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 118 Linemen, Account Officer and Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Now
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
MPPKVVCL Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 118 vacancies for the posts of Linemen, Account Officer (Regular Basis) and Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Jabalpur - mpez.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post for Linemen on or before 1st July 2018, and for Account Officer/Junior Engineer posts on or before 8th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mpez.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online under ‘Career Opportunities’ on the home page
Step 3 – Select the respective post and read the instructions carefully and continue for
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Linemen - http://mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/instruction.aspx?id=3WUAk9yL6yWofpIDBDsrzQ%3d%3d

Direct Link for Account Officer - http://mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/instruction.aspx?id=rCS7Z9F80endVt1dZF%2bWqw%3d%3d

Direct Link for Junior Engineer - http://mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/Recruit_MPKVV/instruction.aspx?id=KAS4kAmgB5ZlAo%2fv%2b9tTnw%3d%3d

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ OBC Category – Rs.800
MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 118
Linemen – 67
Account Officer - 6
Junior Engineer – 45

Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Engineer – The applicant must possess full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from a University recognized by UGC or AICTE.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://mponline.gov.in/Quick%20Links/Recruit_MPMKVV/Documents/Jabalpur/2018/J026.pdf

Account Officer – The applicant must be CA or ICWA pass from ICAI.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://mponline.gov.in/Quick%20Links/Recruit_MPMKVV/Documents/Jabalpur/2018/J023.pdf
Linemen – The applicant must be class 10th passed and should have ITI certificate in the concerned subject.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://www.mpez.co.in/ShowProperty/UCMRepository/Contribution%20Folders/Jabalpur/PDF/LatestAnnouncement/LA-Contract-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
Linemen – The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018.
Account Officer - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018.
Junior Engineer – The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:
Linemen – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test.
Account Officer - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test.
Junior Engineer – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test.

Important Dates:
Last Date of submission of Online Application (Linemen) – 1st July 2018.
Last Date of submission of Online Application (Account Officer) – 8th July 2018.
Last Date of submission of Online Application (Junior Engineer) – 8th July 2018.

