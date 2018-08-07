GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MPPSC Recruitment 2018: 188 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018

Updated:August 7, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
MPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 188 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore - mppsc.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (backlog Post) examination 2018’ link
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://mppsc.cbexams.com/Vet_Assis_Surgeon_Reg_2018/RegForm.aspx

Direct Link for Login - https://mppsc.cbexams.com/Vet_Assis_Surgeon_Reg_2018/Login.aspx

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 188

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Graduation degree in Animal Husbandry field.
Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/rec_adv_05.2018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 45 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of online applications – 5th September 2018
Date of Examination – 7th October 2018, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Application Fee - Rs.500

Read full article


