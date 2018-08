MPPSC Recruitment 2018: 188 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 188 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore - mppsc.nic.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (backlog Post) examination 2018’ linkStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the form with required details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://mppsc.cbexams.com/Vet_Assis_Surgeon_Reg_2018/RegForm.aspx Direct Link for Login - https://mppsc.cbexams.com/Vet_Assis_Surgeon_Reg_2018/Login.aspx MPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 188Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a Graduation degree in Animal Husbandry field.Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 45 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination.Important Dates:Last date of submission of online applications – 5th September 2018Date of Examination – 7th October 2018, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PMApplication Fee - Rs.500