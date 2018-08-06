GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MPPSC Recruitment 2018: 188 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply from today, 6th August 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 6, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
MPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 188 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon is scheduled to begin today on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore - mppsc.nic.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018.

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts: 188

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 6th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 5th September 2018
Date of Examination – 7th October 2018, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be a Graduate in the field of Animal Husbandry.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/rec_adv_05.2018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 45 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination.

Application Fee:

All categories of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.500

