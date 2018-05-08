MPPSC Recruitment 2018: 29 Assistant Registrar Posts, Apply from May 10

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 29 vacancies for the post of ‘Assistant Registrar’ has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore - mppsc.nic.in. The online application process is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2018 and eligible candidates must apply online for this post on or before June 9, 2018Assistant Registrar – 29Starting Date for Submitting Online Applications – May 10, 2018Last Date for Submitting Online Applications – June 9, 2018Correction in Application Form – May 15, 2018 – June 11, 2018Date of Online Exam – July 18, 2018Unreserved/ OBC/ SC /ST Category (Outside Madhya Pradesh) – Rs.1200Unreserved/ OBC/ SC /ST Category (Madhya Pradesh) – Rs.600The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with minimum 55% marks.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and check the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official recruitment notice above.Assistant Registrar - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 and Grade pay of Rs.6600 per month.The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.