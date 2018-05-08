GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MPPSC Recruitment 2018: 29 Assistant Registrar Posts, Apply from May 10

According to reports, the MPPSC Recruitment 2018's online application process is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2018 and eligible candidates must apply online for this post on or before June 9, 2018

Updated:May 8, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
File image of the website of MPPSC.
MPPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 29 vacancies for the post of ‘Assistant Registrar’ has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore - mppsc.nic.in. The online application process is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2018 and eligible candidates must apply online for this post on or before June 9, 2018

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Assistant Registrar – 29

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submitting Online Applications – May 10, 2018

Last Date for Submitting Online Applications – June 9, 2018

Correction in Application Form – May 15, 2018 – June 11, 2018

Date of Online Exam – July 18, 2018

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC/ SC /ST Category (Outside Madhya Pradesh) – Rs.1200

Unreserved/ OBC/ SC /ST Category (Madhya Pradesh) – Rs.600

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with minimum 55% marks.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and check the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/Recruitement_adv_Assistant_registrar_03.05.2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official recruitment notice above.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Registrar - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 and Grade pay of Rs.6600 per month.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.

 


