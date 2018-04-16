GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors to Begin Today: 3,422 Posts, Apply Before April 30

MPPSC had earlier postponed the notice dated 09/07/2017 for recruitment of Assistant Professors 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 16, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors to Begin Today: 3,422 Posts, Apply Before April 30
File image of the website of MPPSC.
MPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 3,422 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors is scheduled to begin today i.e. 16th April 2018 on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission - mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC had earlier postponed the notice dated 09/07/2017 for recruitment of Assistant Professors 2017.

Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the post on or before 30th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply:

Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Advertisement' on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Assistant Professor Examination 2017 - Corrigendum regarding amendment in age limit, online application, submission date and amendments in total post dates 12th April 2018’ to know about the modifications in original advertisement
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
http://www.mppsc.nic.in/Ap_2017.html

Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and apply once the link is activated. Candidates who had applied earlier in 2017, need not apply again.

For more information, interested candidates can refer to the URL below:

http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/Corrigendum_ap_2017_12.04.2018.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You