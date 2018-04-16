MPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors to Begin Today: 3,422 Posts, Apply Before April 30

MPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 3,422 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors is scheduled to begin today i.e. 16th April 2018 on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission - mppsc.nic.in.MPPSC had earlier postponed the notice dated 09/07/2017 for recruitment of Assistant Professors 2017.Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the post on or before 30th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Advertisement' on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Assistant Professor Examination 2017 - Corrigendum regarding amendment in age limit, online application, submission date and amendments in total post dates 12th April 2018’ to know about the modifications in original advertisementStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttp://www.mppsc.nic.in/Ap_2017.htmlCandidates must keep a close tab on the official website and apply once the link is activated. Candidates who had applied earlier in 2017, need not apply again.For more information, interested candidates can refer to the URL below:http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/Corrigendum_ap_2017_12.04.2018.pdf