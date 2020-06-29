MPPSC Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Prelims Result Out, Check Score at mppsc.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC, announced MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 today.

The MPPSC Result 2020 for the State Service Prelims and Forest Service Prelims examinations was published by the examination body on the official website www.mppsc.nic.in/admitcard.htm.

The Madhya Pradesh State Service Prelims and Forest Service Prelims examinations held on January 12.

Candidates will be able to download MPPSC Result 2020 and OMR by typing in the asked credentials like roll number, date of birth and security key.

MPPSC Result 2020: How to Download Score Card and OMR Sheet

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the preferred browser and enter the name of the website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on a blue-coloured active link with ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - Download Score Card & OMR Sheet’ written on it.

Step 3: A new window will appear.

Step 4: Enter basic information.

Step 5: Login.

Step 6: MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 will come up on screen.

Candidates who are not able to recall their roll number should click on the forget roll number link after following the first three steps. Then candidates will be asked to enter their name, application number and date of birth in (DD/MM/YYYY) format and security key and submit to see the result.

Qualifying candidates will be able to sit for MPPSC 2020 mains examinations. The details will be released by the board officials soon on the website.