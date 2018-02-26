GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 – Online Objection link for Prelims Answer Key live at mppsc.com

Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections on or before 3rd March 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 26, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 – Online Objection link for Prelims Answer Key live at mppsc.com
File image of the website of MPPSC.
MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 Online Objections link for Prelims Answer Key has been made live by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on its official websites – mppsc.com. MPPSC had organized the State Service Preliminary Exam 2018 on 18th February 2018, last week and had released the Model Answer Key on 21st Feb 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections on or before 3rd March 2018.

How to raise Online Objection for MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 Prelims Answer Key?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mppsc.com/

Step 2 – Click on Online Objection Link For State Service Preliminary Exam 2018

Step 3 – Click on Objection Form

Step 4 – Select the Examination, enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha code to Login

Step 5 – Fill the Objection Form and Pay the Objection Fee

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

The MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 Preliminary examination comprised of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers carried 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each and candidates were given 2 hours to attempt each paper. The answer keys for the papers are available online and candidates can download the model answer key from the below-mentioned URL:
http://www.mppscdemo.in/mppsc/state_mod_ans_key_folder/14/49.pdf

The selection for State Services will include the preliminary exam, main exam and a personal interview only; while for the Forest Services, the candidates will go through the preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test, medical test, and a personal interview. The results of the Preliminary examination are expected to be declared next month by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
