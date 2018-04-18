English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Results 2018 Declared at mppsc.nic.in; 4897 Candidates Shortlisted!
The Commission aims to fill 298 posts in various departments of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for which 4897 will be competing in the next round viz Main Examination followed by Interview.
Screen grab of the official website of MPPSC.
MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Results 2018 have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on its official website - mppsc.nic.in. MPPSC had organized the preliminary examination for State Services and State Forest Service on 18th February 2018 in two shifts across 51 districts of the state. The Commission aims to fill 298 posts in various departments of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for which 4897 will be competing in the next round viz Main Examination followed by Interview.
Candidates who had appeared for the Preliminary exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ tab given at the left hand sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘RESULT - STATE SERVICE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION - 2018’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/NEW_RESULTS_OPTION/2016/Result_sse_2018_pre_17.04.2018.pdf
MPPSC has also released the minimum cutoff marks for various categories and the same can be downloaded from the url given below:
http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/NEW_RESULTS_OPTION/2016/cut_off_sse_2018_17.04.2018.pdf
Candidates who have cleared the first stage of selection process will need to register themselves for the Main Examination on the MPPSC official website from 1st May 2018 to 31st May 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
-
-
-
-
