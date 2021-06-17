MP's Bhopal Reports First Case of Delta Plus Variant, Health Dept Conducts Contact Tracing

Delta plus, a new variant of coronavirus, was detected in a 65-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday said the heath condition of woman, who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, is now said to be stable.

It is being believed that Delta plus has mutated from Delta variant, which is primarily responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The woman’s son said that his mother had developed Covid-19 symptoms on May 23 after which a test was conducted at a local civic office and report was found to be positive.

The family consulted private physicians and experts of Covid-19 helpline. On the 10th day, blood samples of the woman were taken as her infection was deteriorating. The reports showed depleted platelets, WBC and liver infection.

However, the woman recovered after 14 days of medical care. Speaking to the media, the family said that the State Department of Health on June 16 informed them that genome sequencing has recovered Delta plus variant in the woman and samples of this house and nearby houses were also collected.

Meanwhile, Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang also said that NCDC lab has informed the state government of having recovered a new variant of the coronavirus and further studies are on. “The patient is a 65-year-old woman from Barkheda Pathani and she is stable now and also have received vaccines," said Sarang.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers and others will on June 21 undertake a special campaign in the state for boosting the Covid-19 vaccination, informed the minister.

According to reports, only six cases of Delta plus variant were detected in the country so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here