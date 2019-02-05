LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

MP’s ‘Dr Death’ Accused of Murdering Servant, Chopping Corpse in 500 Pieces and Destroying Them in Acid

According to police, Dr Mantri had murdered his driver Veeru on Monday evening. First he physician offered his sedatives in an injection and later dragged him to bathroom where he slit his throat.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
Representative Image of a crime scene.
Hoshangabad: In a chilling incident, a physician in Madhya Pradesh allegedly murdered his driver, chopped off the body in 500 parts and destroyed them in the acid in Hoshangabad district.

Police haven’t ruled out extra marital affair between the doctor and wife of the victim. The doctor has been arrested by police who recovered large numbers of body parts inside his home.

The incident has been reported from Anandnagar area of Hoshangabad where Orthopedic surgeon Dr Sunil Mantri reportedly murdered his driver. Prima facie the motive behind the murder wasn’t clear but an illicit relationship is believed to be the reason behind gruesome killing.

After killing the driver, Dr Mantri used a saw to dismember the body and chopped it off into small pieces. He used domestic utensils and water pots to dispose these body parts in acid. The police have seized acid cane and four saws from the residence.

The wife of the doctor posted at Itarsi government hospital has passed away in the past.

According to police, Dr Mantri had murdered his driver Veeru on Monday evening. First he physician offered his sedatives in an injection and later dragged him to bathroom where he slit his throat.

The doctor then chopped off the body into over 500 small pieces and started disposing these organs in acid filled in pots, utensils and containers. After decomposing these body parts, the physicians started flushing them in commode but this alerted his neighbor who felt foul smell from his house and intimated the police.

On Monday the police did not act but the neighbours again forwarded the complaint on Tuesday prompting them to act.

The police team had recovered acid filed drum from doctor’s residence and found him chopping off the body when his house was raided. The police would now excavate the sewage line to recover the remaining body parts.

The police team also had tough time preserving the body parts dipped in acid. It is suspected that the wife of the dead driver was also involved in the murder.

