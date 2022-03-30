MP's Indore Gets National Water Award for Best City in West Zone 

Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Indore, which bagged the cleanest city tag for the fifth straight time in 2021, has added another feather to its cap by winning the National Water Award for the West zone for water conservation, preserving water sources and improving ground water level by recharging of rainwater.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Indore fared well on several parametres in the review done by the central team that visited the city. The team had praised city’s sewage plant tapping, discharge of waste water from commercial institutions into water resources only after treatment and reuse of waste water. The team had found that close to 16,000 private entities have installed roof water harvesting systems.

A total 1,600 government offices, too, had a similar system for ground water recharge in the city.

The team also found improvement in water level in rural areas as a result of water conservation efforts. Projects like Kabitkhedi STP plant, Kanadia lake conservation and watershed mission in Bhagora village received the central team’s appreciation.

Indore’s other water conservation efforts include construction of check dams in water catchment areas of Kanad and Gambheer rivers, construction of cantor trenches on ponds, farms and hillocks in villages and plantation undertaken under MGNREGS Act, besides taping of sewage and sewage treatment in urban limits.

In 2020-21 period, 7.38 lakh cubic metre silt was cleaned from 100 ponds in the rural areas of the district that has in the past also won an award for reviving the Choral river.

This is how Indore administration worked for rejuvenating 90 ancient Baolis belonging to the holkar era, for which the district bagged 1st position in the Best District(West zone) category at 3rd National Water Awards.#indore@PMOIndia @CMMadhyaPradesh @MoJSDoWRRDGR pic.twitter.com/B90sOsbDYn— Collector Indore (@IndoreCollector) March 29, 2022

“This is how Indore administration worked for rejuvenating 90 ancient baolis [step wells] belonging to the Holkar era, for which the district bagged first position in the Best District [West zone] category at third National Water Awards, said Indore District Collector Manish Singh in a tweet with pictures of various ancient baolis that have been revived as part of water conservation efforts.

Local MLA and the Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat congratulated the city, saying Indore is a city of innovations and has undertaken various projects of “Water Plus" status, sewage taping, water recharge and water harvesting. The city has adopted various innovations for saving water, which is why Indore has received this award.

Water Plus status

In the Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards, Indore was also adjudged the first city in India with a Water Plus status. According to the guidelines of Water Plus protocol of Swachh Survekshan, 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs were tapped by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which also freed the city’s Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines.

Seven sewage treatment plants were constructed in the city and about 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from them is being used. Additionally, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells and all water bodies has also been done.

