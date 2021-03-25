MP’s Indore Reports 584 Fresh Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours, Authorities Say No Plan of Lockdown So Far

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore registered a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases as the city reported 584 fresh cases of infections in last 24 hours, a new high amid the fresh wave of the virus onslaught. However, 25 out of 584 positive samples were earlier tested positive in tests.

A total of 4,519 people were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours in the city which is seeing hectic vaccination at 244 places across the district and at 150 centres in the city alone.

A total of 2,523 patients were being treated across city hospitals while 62,485 patients have recovered from the virus since last year. The test positivity rate has now surged to 13% as against 16% in Bhopal.

The city with good air quality in compared to the other parts of the country has till now reported 949 fatality since the virus outbreak last year.

As many as four government hospitals and 48 private hospitals are engaged in Covid-19 treatment.

However, the administration in the district is still averse to any plan for absolute lockdown or ceasing industrial activities.

District collector Manish Singh clarified that still there is no situation like lockdown but added that some more restrictions could be put in place to prevent infection spread. He reiterated that there is no situation like industrial lockdown or absolute lockdown in the city.

We have sufficient numbers of beds available in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, said Singh adding still the patients from nearby districts aren’t coming in large numbers.

The situation in the state is also not too bright as the state recorded 1885 total fresh cases in last 24 hours, taking the numbers of active cases in the state to over 11,000.

There are currently 2,987 active cases in Bhopal. Since last year over 2.82 lakh persons were afflicted with the virus and out of this, over 2.67 lakh have recovered from the virus assault, a report from Dept of Health and Family Welfare said.