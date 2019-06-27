MPs Question 'Predatory Pricing' of Air Tickets During Natural Disasters in Lok Sabha
Raising the issue during the Question Hour, BJD MP Pinaki Misra said during the Jat riots in Haryana in 2016, the Delhi-Chandigarh fare shot up to Rs 90,000.
Image for representation (AFP)
New Delhi: Members of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Thursday flagged the issue of steep air fares especially during natural calamities like cyclones and riots.
The same was the case when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha last month. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airlines set their fares in different segments.
Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and DMK protested over the reply of the minister. "Are you trying to justifying predatory pricing?" members
said continuing their protest.
The minister, in response, said he be allowed to complete his answer, which could satisfy queries of members. The din, however, continued.
