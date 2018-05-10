MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018: 137 Posts, Apply before 24th May 2018

MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 notification to fill 137 vacancies for the post of Engineer has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th may 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mpsc.gov.inStep 2 - Click on 'Online Application' on the top right side on home pageStep 3 - Register yourselfStep 4 - Click on 'Login' and enter the required credentialsStep 5 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.374SC/ ST Category - Rs.274Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 7Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 21Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 100Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 6