MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018: 137 Posts, Apply before 24th May 2018
MPSC has released the notification for MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 on its official website. There is a vacancy for 137 candidates.
MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 notification to fill 137 vacancies for the post of Engineer has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th may 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mpsc.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Online Application' on the top right side on home page
Step 3 - Register yourself
Step 4 - Click on 'Login' and enter the required credentials
Step 5 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.374
SC/ ST Category - Rs.274
MPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 7
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 21
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 100
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 6
