MPSC Maharashtra State Service Prelims 2019 Result Declared at mpsc.gov.in; 7,040 Candidates Shortlisted

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has today May 24 (Friday) released the result for State Service Prelim Exam in PDF file. The MPSC State Service Prelims Result 2019, Maharashtra Prelims Result 2019 is available for download from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's official website mpsc.gov.in (https://www.mpsc.gov.in).The declared MPSC State Service Prelims Result has published the roll number of qualifying candidates in area-wise manner. A category-wise MPSC State Service Prelims Result 2019 and cutoff is also declared. Candidates can get the online MPSC State Service Prelims Result by clicking this direct linkhttps://www.mpsc.gov.in/Site/Upload/Pdf/Result_RollNo_50-2018.pdf. According to the official 2019 MPSC State Service Prelims Result PDF file, as many as 7040 candidates are shortlisted in the Pre Exam, which was held for recruitment of 431 posts in state government department.Steps to Check MPSC State Service Prelims Result 2019Step 1: Visit the MPSC's official website: www.mpsc.gov.in or click the direct linkStep 2 : Click on Maharashtra Prelims Result 2019 linkStep 3: In PDF file, the complete MPSC State Service Prelims Result 2019 will open. Download itStep 4: With Ctrl+F key search your roll numberThe qualified candidates have to appear for the 2019 MPSC State Service Mains Exam on July 13-15 at exam centers located in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.