MPSC Recruitment 2018: 547 Posts, Apply before July 27

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th July 2018.

Updated:July 16, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
MPSC Recruitment 2018: 547 Posts, Apply before July 27
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
MPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 547 vacancies for Group ‘B’ posts (Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer and Tax Inspector) has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) -- mpsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below.

How to apply for MPSC Recruitment 2018 for Group ‘B’ Posts:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form
Step 3 – Registration number and password will generate
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/Account/Login/Login.aspx

Direct Link for Login- http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.524
SC/ ST Category – Rs.324
MPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 547
Police Sub Inspector- 387
Assistant Section Officer - 126
Tax Inspector - 34

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in relevant discipline and Degree of Statutory Trust from a recognized institute.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria, age limit and pay matrix for the post they are applying for:
https://www.mpsc.gov.in/Site/Upload/Pdf/33%20to%2035-2018%20Notification.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
