MPSC Recruitment 2018: 547 Posts, Apply before July 27

MPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 547 vacancies for Group ‘B’ posts (Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer and Tax Inspector) has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) -- mpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Step 2 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the formStep 3 – Registration number and password will generateStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/Account/Login/Login.aspx Direct Link for Login- http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.524SC/ ST Category – Rs.324MPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 547Police Sub Inspector- 387Assistant Section Officer - 126Tax Inspector - 34The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in relevant discipline and Degree of Statutory Trust from a recognized institute.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria, age limit and pay matrix for the post they are applying for:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam.