MPSC State Services 2018 Prelims Notification Out, 450 Posts, Exam on May 13
MPSC aims to fill 450 vacancies for the post of Assistant Room Officers, Tax Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors. The Preliminary Examination for the same is scheduled to be conducted on 13th May 2018 at exam centres in 37 districts across the state.
MPSC State Services 2018 Prelims Notification has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website – mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.
The Commission plans to organize the Main Examinations in the months of August to October 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the MPSC State Services 2018 can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 20th March 2018.
How to apply for MPSC State Services 2018
Step 1: Visit the official Online Application Website of MPSC - https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘New User Registration’ given at the left sidebar
Step 3: Register online, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Approximately eight lakh candidates appear for MPSC State Services Examination every year and given the number of posts, there has been resentment amongst aspirants. However, the MPSC officials kept their point that the number of posts are issued based on the requirement of staff put up by various departments in the Maharashtra state government.
MPSC State Services 2018 – Vacancy Details
28 Assistant Room Officers
34 Tax Inspectors
387 Police Sub-Inspectors
As per the Commission, 12 candidates will be selected from Prelims for Mains against 1 vacant post i.e. in 1:12 ratio. Candidates can read through the official advertisement below to ascertain their eligibility and know other details for each post.
https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/14-2018.pdf
