MPSC State Tax Inspector Grade B Pre-exam Result 2018 out at mpsc.gov.in, Check Now!
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released State Tax Inspector Grade B Pre-exam Result 2018 on its official website - www.mpsc.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
State Tax Inspector Grade B Pre-exam Result 2018 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. The Pre-examination for the recruitment for State Tax Inspector Grade B was conducted this month only.
A total of 776 candidates have qualified the Pre examination for the post of State tax Inspector. Candidates who have qualified the Pre Examination for post of State Tax Inspector Grade B need to appear for Main Examination which is scheduled to be conducted in August 2018, next month.
Candidates who had appeared for the Pre Examination for recruitment of State Tax Inspectors can follow the instructions given below to check their result now:
How to check MPSC State tax Inspector Grade B Pre-exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit official website - https://www.mpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link – ‘14/2018 – Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted, Gr – B (Pre) Exam – 2018 – Result of State tax Inspector’ under ‘Recent News/ Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.mpsc.gov.in/Site/Upload/Pdf/RESULT_ROLL_NO_14-2018_STI.pdf
The cut off marks has also been released for different category candidates in the examination by MPSC. For Open category general candidates, the cut off marks is 55, for female candidates it is 48 and for sports persons it is 43.
Candidates can check the official notification regarding announcement of results at the url mentioned below:
https://www.mpsc.gov.in/Site/Upload/Pdf/14-2018-Announcement-09072018.pdf
