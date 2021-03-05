MPSIC Hands Rs 1 Lakh Penalty on DPI on RTI Violation in Favour of Woman Applicant

Taking strong objection to delay in imparting information under the Right to Information Act, Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC) has issued a notice to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) for paying a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

The commission will hear the appeal from the officer accused of suppressing information on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The State Information Commissioner Rahul Singh has also served Rs 25,000 penalty notice to then DPI Joint Director, Rewa in the matter.

Dr Anjana Singh, HoD of Mathematics at Government PG College Rewa, had moved an RTI plea with Joint Director, DPI Rewa over recognition details and land records of a private school being run in Semariya (Rewa) in year 2019.

The office concerned informed her in March 2019 that it was a private and unaided organization, so offering information on the same wasn’t possible.

On August 1, 2019, the appellant officer passed an order rejecting the appeal saying the applicant did not appear before him on July 30, 2019.

Saying the non-delivery of information from the appellant officer and suppression of information sought under the RTI made her incur losses in the form of land rent up to Rs 16,90,000 the appellant then moved the MPSIC on February 28, 2021.

The woman applicant claims that the land belongs to her and one of her relatives had rented it out to a private school fraudulently on a monthly rent of Rs 1.42 lakh.

The Commission, however, took objection to the denial of information saying the details available in the DPI office, Rewa wasn’t given to the applicant deliberately, and has asked then Joint Director, DPI Rewa/PIO ND Dwivedi to present himself before the commission on March 8 to present his side and served him penalty notice of Rs 25,000 under section 20 of the RTI Act.

The SIC Rahul Singh has also served a notice to DPI as to why the department should not be made to pay Rs 1-lakh compensation to the applicant for her incurred losses due to denial of information under RTI.