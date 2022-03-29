MPSIC Issues Arrest Warrant to Erratic PIO, Second Such Action in Madhya Pradesh History

Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC) has issued an arrest warrant against a Public Information Officer in MP’s Rewa district after the defiant officer jumped all 38 summons issued by the Commission over the past four months while showing continued non-compliance with orders of the Commission.

The warrant has been issued against Surbhi Dubey, Block Panchayat Officer at Rewa Janpad Panchayat and Public Information Officer, Janpad Panchayat, Rewa and Raipur Kalchirya.

The order was passed on March 25 in the case but a detailed order was issued by the Commission on March 28.

This is the second time in the history of Madhya Pradesh, that Information Commissioner Rahul Singh had issued the arrest warrant. Earlier Singh had issued the arrest warrant against a District Chief Medical and Health Officer after he had shown a blatant disregard for the orders of the Commission over two years.

Saga of non-compliance

The issue relates to as many as six RTI applications filed at Janpad Panchayat Rewa and Janpad Panchayat Raipur Karculiyan of Rewa district of the State. In both the Janpad Panchayats, Dubey has been designated as the Public Information Officer. All these six appeals were filed by four different RTI Applicants. Dubey did nothing to make information available to RTI applicants within 30 days as mandated under section 7 (1) of RTI Act.

The Commission in its subsequent orders had asked the PIO to provide information to RTI applicants. Over the past four months, the Commission has issued 38 summons, but Dubey showed continued flagrant indifference and non-compliance with SIC’s orders. The Commission issued a show-cause notice of penalty of Rs 25,000 against Dubey in all six appeals. Despite 38 the summons, show cause notices under section 20 and repeated reminders, the officer remained defiant and refused to provide information and appear before the SIC.

SIC asks to replace the PIO

Singh in his order said that due to the defiant approach of Surbhi Dubey, the entire mechanism of the RTI Act has been badly affected in both the Janpad Panchayats where the officer is serving as PIO. The SIC had asked the Commissioner, Department of Panchayat and Rural development to replace Surbhi Dubey from the post of PIO and appoint another one under section 19 (8) of the RTI Act.

The Commissioner Panchayat in turn had written to the CEO of Rewa District Panchayat Swapnil G Wankhede to do the needful. But even this order failed to evoke any tangent action on the part of the Panchayat Department. Singh has now slapped a show-cause notice against Wankhede and summoned him for a personal appearance as he has also shown a blatant disregard for the orders of the State Information Commission (SIC).

Department initiates disciplinary action against PIO

PIO Surbhi Dubey while showing blatant disregard to SIC, had left a message reading “I am not responsible for information, don’t bother me with hearing notices.” Dubey didn’t stop at this, she called up PA of SIC and passed snide remarks against the SIC. After being informed about the misconduct, the SIC had asked the General Administration Department to initiate disciplinary action against the PIO. GAD transferred the order for disciplinary action to the Panchayat Raj Directorate which is the cadre controlling department of the PIO. However, the department is yet to initiate action against the PIO.

DIG asked to execute the arrest warrant

The SIC issued an arrest warrant and has asked the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Rewa Division, Mithlesh Kumar Shukla to execute the bailable warrant to secure the personal attendance of Surbhi Dubey, before the Commission at 12 noon on April 21, 2022.

The Information Commissioner pointed out that “The SIC, as a statutory body established to promote and uphold the letter & spirit of the RTI Act, can’t remain a mute spectator to such blatant repeated violation of the RTI Act. If such violations are not addressed properly, it will create a mockery of the law and institutions established to uphold the law.”

