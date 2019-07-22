MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Open Schooling Announces Result online at result.mpos.net.in
All the students who sat for Madhya Pradesh Open Schooling Class 10th, 12th exams can check their results on the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.
MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, located in Bhopal, has recently announced the MPSOS Class 10th and 12th exam results 2019. The MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results, as it is popularly known, have been released on the official website of MPSOS. All the students who sat for Madhya Pradesh Open Schooling Class 10th, 12th exams can check their results on the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in. The students can also go to the direct link at result.mpos.net.in.
MPSOS conducts the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination twice a year. While the first round of MPSOS board examination is held in the month of June, the second MPSOS board Class 10, 12 examinations is conducted in the month of December. The June 2019 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination were conducted from June 6 to June 18. The MPSOS Class 10th , 12th Results will constitute the candidate'’ name, roll number, OS number, examination name, test subjects, board name, score, maximum marks and qualifying status.
How to check MPSOS Results 2019?
All the candidates who appeared for the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examinations, MPSOS Class 10th and 12th examinations, can check the results on the official website by following the simple steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019' link
Step 3: The candidates can also visit the direct link result.mpos.net.in
Step 4: On the log-in page, enter the required details
Step 5: Upon successful login, your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
