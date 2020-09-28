MPSOS Releases Class 12 'Ruk Jana Nahi' Exam Results, Check at Official Website

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has declared "Ruk Jana Nahi" Class 12 results on its official website mpsosebresult.in. The exam was conducted between August 17 and September 2.

Usually, MPSOS holds Class 10 and Class 12 exams twice a year, in June and December. However, this year, the exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. To check their score in the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Class 12 exam 2020, students will have to visit the official website and select their class and key in their roll number.

The Ruk Jana Nahi scheme has been started by the Madhya Pradesh government to provide a chance to students who have not qualified in their first attempt.

MPSOS Class 12 results: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to MPSOS official website -mpsosebresult.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link that reads, "RUK Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam August 2020 Class 12th Result

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to select exam and enter your roll number

Step 3: Press the Login button

Step 4: Your MPSOS Class 12 result 2020 along with subject-wise marks and total will be displayed on the page

Step 5: Check all the details before saving and taking a printout of your scorecard.

Here is the direct link to check MPSOS Class 12 result: https://www.mpsosebresult.in/MPSOS_Aug_Phase1_2020/rjn/

Last week, MPSOS released the result of Class 10 exam that was conducted under the “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme.

In July, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 12 result. The overall pass percentage in the exam was 68.81 per cent.

The result this year saw girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls was 73.4 per cent, while for boys it was 64.66 per cent.