MPWZ Recruitment 2018: 62 Posts, Apply Before 3rd August 2018
Vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Accounts Manager in HR and IT department, and Account Officer has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran.
MPWZ Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 62 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Accounts Manager in HR and IT department, and Account Officer has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd - mpwz.co.in.
MPWZ aims to recruit candidates for Jabalpur and Indore Region on regular basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPWZ Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mpwz.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of AM (IT), AM (HR), AO and JE (D), 2018 on Regular basis’ under ‘Latest Announcements’ on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for the respective posts
Step 4 – You will be redirected to http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Continue
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 8 – Application Number will generate
Step 9 – For login, click on ‘Pay Now for Unpaid/ View Application Status
Step 10 – Login with required credentials
Step 11 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 12 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.mpwz.co.in/portal/Indore_home.portal?_nfpb=true&_pageLabel=careers_opening_ind
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.800
MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 62
Assistant Manager (IT) – 7
Assistant Manager (HR) – 16
Assistant Officers – 15
Junior Executives - 24
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Manager (IT) – The applicant must possess BE/ BTech or any equivalent degree in Information Technology, Computer Science Engineering or Master of Computer Application from a State or Central Government recognized Institute or University or from an AICTE recognized Institute.
Assistant Manager (HR) – The applicant must be a Graduate with 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources, Labour Laws or Personal Laws or Personnel Management from a State or Central Government recognized University or Institute or from an AICTE recognized Institute.
Assistant Officers – The applicant must be a Chartered Accountant (CA) or ICWA pass from ICAI.
Junior Executives - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University or Polytechnic College.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mpwz.co.in/portal/Indore_home.portal?_nfpb=true&_pageLabel=careers_opening_ind
Age Limit:
Assistant Manager (IT) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.
Assistant Manager (HR) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018.
Assistant Officers – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018.
Junior Executives - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Manager (IT) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32, 800.
Assistant Manager (HR) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32, 800.
Assistant Officers – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100.
Junior Executives – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.32, 800.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Test.
