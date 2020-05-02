Take the pledge to vote

MQM Leader Altaf Hussain Believes His Life is in 'Great Danger' for 'Telling the Truth' to People and Workers

He added that the case against him in London is false and that he would continue to speak the truth even on the gallows trap.

May 2, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain said on Friday that he could lose his life at any time as a result of informing workers and people about the truth.

He said in a statement to leaders of the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Germany, Belgium and Australia among others by telephone that his life was in 'grave danger' and that his death could be spun in any way but it will have been premeditated murder.

He further said that there is no leader in Pakistan except for himself who rose from the poor and middle class despite not having a political background and then went on to form an organised movement whose discipline is recognised by the world.

"Hussain is the only leader of Pakistan who made MQM the third largest party in the country without any help from the establishment", he said.

He added that the case against him in London is false and that he would continue to speak the truth even on the gallows trap.

Hussain had requested asylum in the UK in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship. But he maintains a firm grip over the MQM - one of Pakistan's biggest political parties - and its main power base, the financial capital of Karachi.

The MQM was founded in 1984 as the party of Muhajirs or Urdu-speakers who migrated from India at the time of Partition in 1947. The party has dominated politics in Karachi for three decades because of its support in the densely populated working class neighbourhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs.

Hussain's UK media office, calling itself the MQM Secretariat, issues regular communique against the Pakistani government.

