MRB Recruitment 2018: 229 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 30 July 2018
MRB Chennai is inviting applications from 'OC' candidates only. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018.
MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 229 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist for Direct Recruitment on temporary basis has begun on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board, Chennai - mrb.tn.gov.in.
MRB Chennai is inviting applications from 'OC' candidates only. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MRB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Online Registration' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Apply Online' for respective posts
Step 4 - Register yourself first
Step 5 - Fill in the details and submit
Step 6 - Application Number will generate
Step 7 - Login with required credentials
Step 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application process
Step 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/pharmacist_unani/index_controller/Register
Direct Link for Login - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/pharmacist_homoeopathy/index_controller/login
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay application fee of Rs.500.
MRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 229
Pharmacist (Siddha) - 148
Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - 38
Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) - 23
Pharmacist (Unani) - 20
Eligibility Criteria:
Pharmacist (Siddha) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Siddha or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) - The applicant must be class 12th passed or must possess Diploma in Homoeopathy conducted by the Tamil Nadu Homoeopathy Council or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy course conducted by Government of Tamil Nadu.
Pharmacist (Unani) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/notifications.html
http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/pdf/2018/Corrigendum_Pharmacist_ISM_10072018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 57 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 9,300 - Rs 34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4,200.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in their Academic and Technical qualification.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
