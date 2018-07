MRB Recruitment 2018: 229 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 30 July 2018

MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 229 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist for Direct Recruitment on temporary basis has begun on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board, Chennai - mrb.tn.gov.in MRB Chennai is inviting applications from 'OC' candidates only. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for MRB Recruitment 2018?- Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in - Click on 'Online Registration' on the home page- Click on 'Apply Online' for respective posts- Register yourself first- Fill in the details and submit- Application Number will generate- Login with required credentials- Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application process- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceThe applicants need to pay application fee of Rs.500.Total Posts: 229Pharmacist (Siddha) - 148Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - 38Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) - 23Pharmacist (Unani) - 20- Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Siddha or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.- The applicant must possess Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.- The applicant must be class 12th passed or must possess Diploma in Homoeopathy conducted by the Tamil Nadu Homoeopathy Council or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy course conducted by Government of Tamil Nadu.- The applicant must possess Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 57 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 9,300 - Rs 34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4,200.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in their Academic and Technical qualification.