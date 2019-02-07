LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

MRB Tamil Nadu to Hire 520 Nurses Posts, Apply @ mrb.tn.gov.in

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
MRB Tamil Nadu to Hire 520 Nurses Posts, Apply @ mrb.tn.gov.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Medical Services Recruitment Board, MRB has opened applications for the post of nurse for the Sick Newborn Care Unit. Interested candidates can check the official site of MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in to apply.

The last date to apply for 520 vacancies is till February 26, 2019.

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.

The examination fee is Rs 700/- for general category candidates and Rs 350/- for SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category.

MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Important Dates

Date of Notification: February 6, 2019
Last date for submission of application and online payment: February 26, 2019
Last date for payment of fee through Indian Bank: February 28, 2019
Date of examination: June 09, 2019

MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have acquired the Degree or Diploma in Nursing from a Government/ Government recognized institution and permanently registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on or before the date of notification.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 57 years of age.



Loading...
