English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MRB Tamil Nadu to Hire 520 Nurses Posts, Apply @ mrb.tn.gov.in
Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Medical Services Recruitment Board, MRB has opened applications for the post of nurse for the Sick Newborn Care Unit. Interested candidates can check the official site of MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in to apply.
The last date to apply for 520 vacancies is till February 26, 2019.
Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.
The examination fee is Rs 700/- for general category candidates and Rs 350/- for SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category.
MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Important Dates
Date of Notification: February 6, 2019
Last date for submission of application and online payment: February 26, 2019
Last date for payment of fee through Indian Bank: February 28, 2019
Date of examination: June 09, 2019
MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have acquired the Degree or Diploma in Nursing from a Government/ Government recognized institution and permanently registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on or before the date of notification.
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 to 57 years of age.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The last date to apply for 520 vacancies is till February 26, 2019.
Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.
The examination fee is Rs 700/- for general category candidates and Rs 350/- for SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category.
MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Important Dates
Date of Notification: February 6, 2019
Last date for submission of application and online payment: February 26, 2019
Last date for payment of fee through Indian Bank: February 28, 2019
Date of examination: June 09, 2019
MRB, Tamil Nadu Nurses Posts Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have acquired the Degree or Diploma in Nursing from a Government/ Government recognized institution and permanently registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on or before the date of notification.
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 to 57 years of age.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- WhatsApp Says Emphasis on Traceability of Messages in Proposed Regulations Threatens Its Existence in India
- Nick Jonas' New Video Answers Who Clicked His Mysterious Photo With Priyanka Chopra
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results