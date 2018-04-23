MRVCL Recruitment 2018 Via GATE 2018: 34 Posts, Apply Before May 10

MRVCL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018 fill 34 vacancies for the post of Project Engineers has begun on the official website of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVCL) - mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in.The project tenure is for 5 years; however, the initial appointment is for 2 years on contract basis, further extendable by 3 years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrvc.indianrailways.gov.inStep 2 – Click on 'News and Announcements'Step 3 – Click on Vacancy Notices under 'News and Announcements' on the left sidebarStep 4 – Click on the link that reads, 'Online Application Form FOR CONTRACT PROJECT ENGINEERS (CIVIL, ELECTRICAL, S&T)'Step 5 – Fill the form and pay the application feeStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referencehttp://www.mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,297,462MRVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Project Engineer (Civil) – 18Project Engineer (Electrical) – 12Project Engineer (S & T) - 4Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.Project Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in ElectricalEngineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.Project Engineer (S & T) - The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 10th May 2018. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules.The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000.