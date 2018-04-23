English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MRVCL Recruitment 2018 Via GATE 2018: 34 Posts, Apply Before May 10
The project tenure is for 5 years; however, the initial appointment is for 2 years on contract basis, further extendable by 3 years.
Screen grab of the official website of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVCL).
MRVCL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018 fill 34 vacancies for the post of Project Engineers has begun on the official website of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVCL) - mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in.
The project tenure is for 5 years; however, the initial appointment is for 2 years on contract basis, further extendable by 3 years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on 'News and Announcements'
Step 3 – Click on Vacancy Notices under 'News and Announcements' on the left sidebar
Step 4 – Click on the link that reads, 'Online Application Form FOR CONTRACT PROJECT ENGINEERS (CIVIL, ELECTRICAL, S&T)'
Step 5 – Fill the form and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link:
http://www.mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,297,462
MRVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Project Engineer (Civil) – 18
Project Engineer (Electrical) – 12
Project Engineer (S & T) - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.
Project Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in ElectricalEngineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.
Project Engineer (S & T) - The applicant should possess Bachelor's Degree in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with minimum 60% marks from recognized Govt University or Institutions through full time regular courses only and must have qualified GATE 2018.
Age Limit:
The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 10th May 2018. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000.
