English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: As Maharashtra Releases 12th Result, Girls Outshine Boys
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12th result has been released by Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on on its website at mahresult.nic.in.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the HSC exam result March 2019 or Class 12 results at a press conference today. MSBSHSE students can now check their Maharashtra HSC class 12 results only on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. In 2019, over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations. The Maharashtra board had appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process.
Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
Maharashtra Board candidates who had appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 HSC examinations this year, which were held from February 21 to March 20, can visit the official website mahresult.nic.in to check their scores.
As the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC results 2019 for class 12 students during a press conference in Mumbai, the overall statistics have been released.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total Candidates: 14,21,936
Pass Percentage: 85.88%
Girls: 90.25%
Boys: 82.40%
Topper District:
Konkan: 93.30%
Pass Percentage Stream Wise
Science: 92.04%
Arts: 76.28 %
Commerce: 88.28%
Pune District: 87.80%
Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2019:
Step 1: Login to the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, find the latest announcement of the HSC results.
Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.
Step 5: Click on "view result".
Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.
Since lakhs of MSBSHSE students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the Maharashtra Board portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Maharashtra Board HSC candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.
Last year, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and the HSC results were declared on May 30. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream it was 89.50 percent and for Arts stream the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.
The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
Maharashtra Board candidates who had appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 HSC examinations this year, which were held from February 21 to March 20, can visit the official website mahresult.nic.in to check their scores.
As the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC results 2019 for class 12 students during a press conference in Mumbai, the overall statistics have been released.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total Candidates: 14,21,936
Pass Percentage: 85.88%
Girls: 90.25%
Boys: 82.40%
Topper District:
Konkan: 93.30%
Pass Percentage Stream Wise
Science: 92.04%
Arts: 76.28 %
Commerce: 88.28%
Pune District: 87.80%
Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2019:
Step 1: Login to the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, find the latest announcement of the HSC results.
Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.
Step 5: Click on "view result".
Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.
Since lakhs of MSBSHSE students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the Maharashtra Board portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Maharashtra Board HSC candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.
Last year, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and the HSC results were declared on May 30. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream it was 89.50 percent and for Arts stream the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.
The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JCB?
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results