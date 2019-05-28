English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra Releases 12th Results; Science Stream Tops
The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or the HSC Results has been released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE)on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Declared | In Maharashtra, the MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at a press conference. The Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra 12th results have been officially released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on its website at mahresult.nic.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com. Thus, the Maharashtra Board students are advised to keep their MSBSHSE admit cards ready in order to quickly check their Maharashtra HSC result 2019 for class 12 examination.
Follow News18 live updates on MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019
As the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC results 2019 for class 12 students during a press conference in Mumbai, the overall statistics have been released.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total Candidates: 14,21,936
Pass Percentage: 85.88%
Girls: 90.25%
Boys: 82.40%
Topper District:
Konkan: 93.30%
Pass Percentage Stream Wise
Science: 92.04%
Arts: 76.28 %
Commerce: 88.28%
Pune District: 87.80%
The Maharashtra Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was held from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE. According to a media report, 1.5 million candidates appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra: Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
Soon after the release of Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, all candidates can check their scores at these alternative portals-
1. examresults.net
2. indiaresults.com
3. mahahsscboard
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab reading ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- Your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future use.
In 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was declared on May 30. Approximately, a total of 14.16 lakh candidates took the class 12 board examination.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results