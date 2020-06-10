MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 Won’t be Released Today Due to Pandemic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education won’t declare Maharashtra 12th result 2020 on June 19, Wednesday. The Maharashtra Board will publish MSBSHSE HSC result 2020, Maharashtra Board Result 2020 on its MSBSHSE’s official website. Students will also be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 at results.maharashtraeducation.com.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told Mumbai Live that the results for class 12 students will not be announced on June 10 as the evaluation process started late due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaikwad further added that the process may take a month’s time.

For the academic year 2019-20, the Maharashtra class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 20. In Maharashtra, across its nine divisions- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan approximately 1.5 million students sat for the examination. Candidates can also their Maha 12th result 2020, Maha HSC Result 2020 at examresults.net (http://www.examresults.net/maharashtra/), indiaresults.com (http://maharashtra.indiaresults.com/), mahahsscboard (https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/). Students will be asked to enter their Maharashtra HSC exam credentials in order to access the result.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1- Log in to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website.

Step 2- Click on ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2020’

Step 3- On the new window, enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Download MSBSHSE Result 2020 can keep a printout for future use