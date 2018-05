Maharashtra Board Results 2018: MSBSHSE HSC Class 12 Result Date Announced on mahresult.nic.in

appear

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE will be declaring the Maharashtra HSC Results 2018 or Maharashtra Board Class 12 results 2018 by May 26. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will put up the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 on its official websiteThe Maharashtra Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) 2018 was conducted the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE from February 21 to March 20 through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 will also be available on examresults.net results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation Step 1: Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official websiteStep 2: Look for the link which says Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018 OR Maharashtra HSC Class 12 ResultsStep 3: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future referenceAccording to numbers announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE about the 12th Maharashtra Board Exams 2018, 14,85,132 students had registered tofor the HSC exams 2018 which were conducted at 9486 junior colleges and 2822 centres across the state.Out of the total number of students registered, 5,80,820 students were registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for vocational stream. All these students will be awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 now which are expected to be out in May 2018.