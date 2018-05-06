English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2018 Dates Out on mahresult.nic.in
The MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will put up the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) 2018 was conducted the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE from February 21 to March 20.
(Image: News18.com)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE will announce the Maharashtra HSC Results 2018 or Maharashtra Board Class 12 results 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 by May 26. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will put up the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) 2018 was conducted the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE from February 21 to March 20 through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 will also be available on examresults.net results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation
Here are the steps the students need to follow to check the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018, HSC Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference
According to numbers announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE about the 12th Maharashtra Board Exams 2018, 14,85,132 students had registered to appear for the HSC exams 2018 which were conducted at 9486 junior colleges and 2822 centres across the state.
Out of the total number of students registered, 5,80,820 students were registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for vocational stream. All these students will be awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 now which are expected to be out in May 2018.
Also Watch
The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) 2018 was conducted the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE from February 21 to March 20 through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 will also be available on examresults.net results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation
Here are the steps the students need to follow to check the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018, HSC Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference
According to numbers announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE about the 12th Maharashtra Board Exams 2018, 14,85,132 students had registered to appear for the HSC exams 2018 which were conducted at 9486 junior colleges and 2822 centres across the state.
Out of the total number of students registered, 5,80,820 students were registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for vocational stream. All these students will be awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 now which are expected to be out in May 2018.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: No Maid of Honor for Royal Bride-To-Be
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup