1-min read

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 Date Out on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2018 had conducted examinations between March 1 and March 20 and SSC exam between March 21 to March 24, will declare the results at their official website mahresult.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 3:30 PM IST
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 Date Out on mahresult.nic.in
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE will be releasing Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 in the last week of May. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will publish Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 and Maharashtra SCC Result 2018 on the official website, the link which for which is mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SCC Class 10 exam 2018 from March 1 and March 24. Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC Results 2018, Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/maharashtra results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation.com

To check the Maharashtra SSC 2018, students can visit the website. The basic steps to check Maharashtra Board Class X Result 2018 online are

Step 1: Click on official website Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says "SSC Results 2018" "MSBSHSE  Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018

Step 5: Click on the link which says MSBSHSE  Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 and fill up all the details to get your Maharashtra SSC result 2018, Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2018

Last year, in 2017, 17,66, 098 Maharashtra students registered for the SSC 2017 exams, out of which 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeated candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys who wrote their SSC exams 2017 and awaited their Maharashtra SSC Result 2017. In 2018, we can only expect the numbers to be higher and more students to access the website  maharashtraeducation for your Maharashtra SSC Result 2018.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
