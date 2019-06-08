Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: Maharashtra Board 10th Result to be Available at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Today | The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 Results will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, which is on June 8 (Saturday) at 1 pm. The official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education — mahresult.nic.in — will host the Maharashtra SSC results. In Maharashtra, the result for the SSC students will be first announced in a press conference conducted by the Maharashtra Board at 11am. However, the class 10 results can only be checked at 1pm as the MSBSHSE results will not be uploaded before that by the Maharashtra Board.

This year approximately, 17 lakh students took the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The class 12 result of Maharashtra board student was declared on May 28. Once the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2019 is out, candidates can check their scores from three other private websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Process of checking

Candidates waiting their Maharashtra 10th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can check it online by following the below listed steps-

Step 1.-Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website: mahresult.nic.in

Step 2- You will find a link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, click it

Step 3- Now, enter the required details like roll number, registration number

Step 4- Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

Step 5- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can be viewed now

Step 6- Take a print out for future reference

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.