MSC Kolkata Recruitment 2018: 200 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply from 14th August 2018

MSC Kolkata Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 200 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been released on the official website of the Bharat Municipal Service Commission, Kolkata - mscwb.org The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from tomorrow i.e. 14th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply on or before 12th September 2018.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.220 (Application fee, processing charges and bank charges)SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.70Junior Assistant Posts: 200The applicant must be class 12th passed from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with working knowledge of Computer Applications.Applicants must read through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 5,400 – Rs.25,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Personality test or an Interview.Start date of submission of online application – 14th August 2018Last date of generation of challan - 12th September 2018Last date of submission of online application – 14th September 2018