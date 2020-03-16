Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

MSc Mathematics Student Gets Sweeper's Post: LS Member on Job Situation

During the Question Hour, DMK leader A Raja also mentioned that a person who is a mechanical engineer and a MBA is getting job of a 'Khalasi' job in railways. 'Khalasi' is generally a helper.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MSc Mathematics Student Gets Sweeper's Post: LS Member on Job Situation
DMK MP A Raja speaks in the Lok Sabha .

New Delhi: An MSc Mathematics student is getting a job of a sweeper at the Madras Municipal Corporation, a Lok Sabha member said on Monday as he sought to know steps taken by the government to deal with the unemployment situation.

During the Question Hour, DMK leader A Raja also mentioned that a person who is a mechanical engineer and a MBA is getting job of a 'Khalasi' job in railways. 'Khalasi' is generally a helper. Many Opposition members asked supplementaries related to the employment situation in the country when the House took up a question on 'Registerd Unemployment Persons'.

While mentioning that the unemployment rate is at a 45-year-high, Raja said that a MSc Mathematics student from the Madras University is getting a sweeper's post in the Madras Municipal Corporation. Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said there are various central government schemes for employment and steps are being taken to tackle unemployment.

Congress member Adoor Prakash wanted to know whether there is a large increase in the number of registered unemployed persons in the country."... the number of job seekers, all of whom may not necessarily be unemployed, registered on live register of employment exchanges in the country to the extent available were 4.35 crore, 4.34 crore and 4.24 crore during 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively," Gangwar said in a written reply.

The minister gave details based on information received from states and Union Territories. In April 2016, the Labour Bureau initiated Revamped Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) by extending scope and coverage with the objective of measure relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in sizeable segment of non-farm industrial economy covering eight sectors.

These sectors are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurants and IT/BPO having 10 or more workers. Gangwar also said there has been a "total positive change in employment from April 2016 to October 2017 to the tune of 6.16 lakh workers in the selected eight sectors of the economy," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram