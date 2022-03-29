MSDE Launches Self-Defence Training Workshop for Female Employees

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday, March 29 inaugurated a five-day self-defence training - “Meri Suraksha, Meri Zimmedari". The programme is in alignment with ‘Mission Karmayogi’, an initiative that focuses on the capacity building while modernising the thinking and the approach of the government employees.

This self-defence programme has been designed by Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) based and is based on fighting systems like Krav Maga, Kali, Silat, Wing Chun and others. Till now 50 women have participated in the programme.

“The instructors for the programme are experts in teaching the world’s best techniques along with situational awareness. These techniques have been designed by combat experts with 15 years of experience, and are easy to learn and execute under threat," says the MSDE.

While explaining the importance of such workshops, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “Women’s safety is the government’s top priority, and with this self-defence programme, we hope to encourage women to enroll in such training modules to protect themselves from any kind of assault or threat. The ministry is committed to establishing platforms where women can learn how to defend themselves from self defence experts. Furthermore, it is critical to create a safer environment for women in order to ensure the safety and integrity of the country’s female workforce, and this is a small step in the right direction. We hope this pilot is a successful one and we are able to take these sessions to other ministries, departments, schools and organisations in a more structured and outcome based workshop.”

Commenting on the initiative, Tahsin Zahid, CEO, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness & Leisure Skills Council, said, “A safer environment for women is the need of the hour, initiatives like these are the step in the right direction. Self-defence should be encouraged among women to ensure that they are self-reliant when it comes to defending themselves in an event of a threat.”

“On the backdrop of an increase in crime against women, learning self-defence skills is the need of the hour for women to safeguard themselves. Being cautious is the key to being safe. Learning self-defence techniques will help women in becoming more aware, cautious and equipped in times of danger against these criminals. It will also help in mitigating the number of crimes against women," reads the press release by the ministry.

The training programme is aimed at equipping women with a safeguard mechanism to tackle threatening situations. The goal is to empower and enable them to protect themselves against real-life scenarios such as sexual assaults, kidnapping, molestation, bullying etc, the release adds.

Under the programme, participants in the self defence programme are being taught to tackle multiple assault situations, especially mugging. Moreover, women are also being trained to counter knife and pistol-driven attacks with day-to-day objects that could be used as weapons against a potential killer. Furthermore, the training also includes tips on the defence against slaps, punches, street smartness and the usage of the Nirbhaya Self Defence Kit.

