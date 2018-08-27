GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MSEDCL Recruitment 2018: 401 Posts, Apply From 28th August 2018

MSEDCL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 401 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer-Trainee and Diploma Engineer-Trainee has been released on the official website of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd - mahadiscom.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 27, 2018, 4:00 PM IST
MSEDCL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 401 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer-Trainee and Diploma Engineer-Trainee has been released on the official website of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd - mahadiscom.in. The application process for the same will commence from 28th August 2018, i.e. tomorrow and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th September 2018.

MSEDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 401
Graduate Engineer-Trainee – 63
Diploma Engineer-Trainee - 338

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/Technology.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Candidates must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.mahadiscom.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/MSEDCL-Advt.-No.-06_2018.pdf

Age Limit:

Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 17th September 2018.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee - The age of the applicant must not be more than 30 years as on 17th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.22,000 in the 1st year.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,000 in the 1st year.

Pattern of Online Test:

The Online Test will comprise of 2 sections viz Test of Professional Knowledge and Test of General Knowledge (Test of Reasoning, Test of Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Marathi Language).

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test.

Important Dates:

Start date of the submission of online application – 28th August 2018
Last date of the submission of online application – 17th September 2018
Date of Call letter download – 10 days prior to online test
Date of Online Examination – October 2018

Application Fee:

Open Category – Rs.500 and Transaction charges
Reserved Category – Rs.250 and Transaction charges

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
