MSEDCL Recruitment 2018 for Member CPO, Apply Before 11th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.
MSEDCL Recruitment 2018 for Member CPO is closing next week on the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Mumbai - mahadiscom.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th April 2018.
Eligibility Criteria for Member (CPO):
The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognized University or Institution.
For more information, applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement at the url given below:
https://www.mahadiscom.in/Advt%20for%20Member%20CPO%20CGRF_26_03_2018.pdf.
Age Limit:
The age of the candidate should not be less than 45 years at the time of submitting the application form.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will get monthly pay of Rs. 25,000.
How to apply for the post of Member (CPO)?
The eligible candidates need to send Application Form as per the prescribed format with attested copies of other necessary documents to Superintending Engineer (TRC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, ‘Prakashgad’, 5th Floor, Anant Kanekar Marg, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051. The applicant must mention the name of post applied for on the envelope.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview conducted by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.
