MSN Labs Enters into License Agreement with DRDE for Covid-19 Drug 2-DG

Drug firm MSN Laboratories, on Friday, said it has entered into a license agreement with the Defense Research & Development Establishment (DRDE) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), used for the treatment of COVID-19. Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, MSN Labs said in a statement.

“The company has entered into a license agreement with DRDE and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) establishments of DRDO for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India," it added.

“MSN labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice-a-day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D in strength of 2.34 g," the statement said.

